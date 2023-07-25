Finnish startup 18 Wheels makes world's first eco-friendly all-terrain vehicle

Finnish startup 18 Wheels has unveiled the world's first environment-friendly all-terrain vehicle (ATV) that is not just powered by an all-electric motor but also ensures that it does not leave any prints on the ground it covers.

If you have been intrigued by the nomenclature of the company more than the underlying technology or idea behind the ATV, then you are definitely not the first. The company does not have a long history and does not really spend any time explaining why it is named so.

This is exactly where you miss the predictability of serial entrepreneurs like Elon Musk, where a company is simply named X or some derivative of the letter. One can attribute the name to some unexplained infatuation with the letter and move on.