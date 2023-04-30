The world’s first electrical wooden transistor has finally been invented

The world’s first electrical wooden transistor has finally been inventedThis isn’t the first time scientists have attempted to produce wooden transistors but previous trials failed.Loukia Papadopoulos| Apr 30, 2023 09:51 AM ESTCreated: Apr 30, 2023 09:51 AM ESTinnovationThe wooden transistor held up by one of the researchers.Linköping University Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Researchers at Linköping University and the KTH Royal Institute of Technology have engineered the world’s first wooden electrical transistor achieving a major breakthrough in the industry in terms of efficiency and sustainability.This is according to a press release by the institutions published on Thursday.“We’ve come up with an unprecedented principle. Yes, the wood transistor is slow and bulky, but it does work, and has huge development potential,” said Isak Engquist, senior associate professor at the Laboratory for Organic Electronics at Linköping University.This isn’t the first time scientists have attempted to produce wooden transistors but previous trials resulted in versions that could regulate ion transport only. Making matters worse was the fact that when the ions ran out, the transistor stopped functioning.The new transistor, on the other hand, can function continuously and regulate electricity flow without deteriorating. This is partially due to the balsa wood used to create the new device, as the technology involved requires a grainless wood that is evenly structured throughout. See Also The researchers made several changes to the wood: they removed the lignin, leaving only long cellulose fibers with channels where the lignin had been. These channels were then filled with a conductive plastic, or polymer, called PEDOT:PSS, resulting in an electrically conductive wood material.Switching the power on and off These changes led to a wood transistor that is able to regulate electric current and provide continuous function at a selected output level. Better yet, it could even switch the power on and off with an almost insignificant delay.Switching it off takes about a second while turning it on takes about five seconds.The final transistor channel is quite large but the researchers stated that this is a benefit as it could potentially tolerate a higher current than regular organic transistors, which could be important for certain future applications. “We didn’t create the wood transistor with any specific application in mind. We did it because we could. This is basic research, showing that it’s possible, and we hope it will inspire further research that can lead to applications in the future,” concluded Isak Engquist in the statement. Most Popular HomeInnovationSHOW COMMENT (1) For You Man makes headlines after winning the lottery with ChatGPTThe collab’ you didn’t see coming: science and the Bible: The BlueprintWill a NASA-assisted diffractive solar sail take us to the Sun?Our understanding of reverse osmosis has just been proven wrongSpaceX’s first Starship orbital launch attempt ends in dramatic explosionScientists discover killer protein which causes pancreatic cancerDenmark and Sweden lead in carbon emissions reduction, but are they truly net zero?The rise of 'wetware': the strange world of fungi-computersDams could sustainably feed 1.15 billion people, but as a last resortChinese researchers make a major breakthrough in 6G communication More Stories innovationA 23-year-old product designer invents a new kind of table that generates electricityDeena Theresa| 8/19/2022cultureA Brazilian non-profit shows how a GPS-powered app can end food wasteAndré Aram| 12/7/2022scienceInside the discovery of the largest bacteria ever foundGrant Currin| 8/7/2022