The world’s first electrical wooden transistor has finally been invented

Researchers at Linköping University and the KTH Royal Institute of Technology have engineered the world’s first wooden electrical transistor achieving a major breakthrough in the industry in terms of efficiency and sustainability.

This is according to a press release by the institutions published on Thursday.

“We’ve come up with an unprecedented principle. Yes, the wood transistor is slow and bulky, but it does work, and has huge development potential,” said Isak Engquist, senior associate professor at the Laboratory for Organic Electronics at Linköping University.

This isn’t the first time scientists have attempted to produce wooden transistors but previous trials resulted in versions that could regulate ion transport only. Making matters worse was the fact that when the ions ran out, the transistor stopped functioning.

The new transistor, on the other hand, can function continuously and regulate electricity flow without deteriorating. This is partially due to the balsa wood used to create the new device, as the technology involved requires a grainless wood that is evenly structured throughout.