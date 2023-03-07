World's first floating wind prototype with TLP system produces first kWh

Its X30 floating wind prototype's TLP system "dramatically reduces the environmental footprint and improves compatibility with other sea uses. It further heralds Spain’s first floating wind prototype to export electricity via a subsea cable," said a press release from the X1 Wind.

The first transfer of power produced was to an offshore platform smart grid via a 0.86-mile (1.4-kilometer) underwater cable. The team will now move on to finish the final testing and verification process which was started after its installation in November 2022. The process is being done as part of its preparation to scale up the technology and certification for commercial projects.

According to the firm, the developments puts X1 Wind on track to deliver 15MW platforms and beyond in deepwater sites around the globe. "Floating wind is set to play a vital role in supporting the future energy transition, global decarbonization, and ambitious net-zero targets," said Carlos Casanovas, X1 Wind CTO and Co-founder.

Technology that helps to maximize yield and reduce the footprint

The wind farm is developed using the PivotBuoy Project, which combines the merits of single-point mooring (SPM) and TLP systems. The SPM enables the floater to weathervane to an extent and maximizes energy yields with an "electrical swivel ensuring electricity transfer without cable twisting." While the TLP mooring technology helps to reduce the seabed footprint when "compared to traditional designs proposing catenary mooring lines, minimizing environmental impact while maximizing compatibility with other sea uses, in addition to its suitability to move into deeper waters."