World's first flying electric racecar is eyeing the Olympics

"It is the future, it is pod racing in the sky… it's Star Wars," the company's head of media Stephen Sidlo told ABC News.

"We're not a plane, and we're not a drone… we're a whole new transportation system," he said.

"This is what they call an eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft… it can go in multiple directions and dimensions."

Trials for the new aircraft are currently being undertaken in the South Australian desert.

"Once we've built and tested all these flying cars, and we've done a number of races, we're going to move to a live broadcast model," Sidlo said.

"And that will open up a lot of opportunities for the world to see what we've been doing in South Australia."

Soon, the flying racing cars could also use augmented reality to join immersive gaming worlds.

The company’s hope is that flying racing pods will become a demonstration sport at the 2032 Olympic Games.

"We'd love to be at the Olympics and do something there," Sidlo said.

"But the only way we're really going to get there is if we validate what the sport looks like, get broadcasts, get a desire from the audience on what they want to see, and also test this safety system.