Australia has taken a bold leap into the future of entertainment with the world's first-ever hologram zoo, and it's nothing short of spectacular. Created by the creative minds at Axiom Holographics, this attraction has been turning heads and dropping jaws in Brisbane since its opening in December 2022.

Now, you may be wondering, what exactly is a hologram zoo? Picture this: lifelike 3D images of animals that magically float in the air right before your very eyes. It's like stepping into a fantastical world where elephants, giraffes, dinosaurs, and even a colossal 25-meter whale are brought to life in stunning detail. With more than 50 holographic creatures on display, it's a virtual Noah's Ark.