Hyundai to unveil the world’s first hotel powered entirely by EVs
The Essex countryside in the UK is going to be home to a pop-up Hyundai hotel, powered entirely by EVs, according to a press release published Thursday by the company.
The location will feature a cabin, restaurant, and private cinema, representing a future of off-grid luxury potential while also showcasing the powerful capabilities of the Hyundai IONIQ 5’s vehicle-to-load technology.
Members of the public can win a free stay at the hotel
The new concept was launched alongside broadcaster and critic Grace Dent. Guests of the hotels will be members of the public that have won a stay at the unique hotel that includes welcome cocktails, a three-course meal, an evening film and a breakfast hamper.
Hotel Hyundai will open for 14 nights from 19 October to 5 November.
“We’re looking for unique, memorable stays more now than ever and this is a delicious blend of innovation, luxury and comfort that gets you thinking. With power coming from the car, where could Hotel Hyundai pop-up next? I’m excited for those staying with us to sample the sustainable, locally sourced menu as well as the equally fabulous cocktails, and of course to enjoy a good night’s sleep,” said in the statement Grace Dent, Curator of Hotel Hyundai.
“I hope this three-week pop-up hotel is just the start for this concept of a car plugging in and powering a luxury experience like this. I’m predicting that guests will be hoping that his amazing hotel and the full experience it offers might be here again in 2023.”
Research commissioned by Hyundai of 2,000 holidaymakers found that over half (55 percent) of people said the cost-of-living crisis has made them rethink their future holiday plans. Nearly half (44 percent) would like to go on more staycations in 2023 compared to 2022.
Furthermore, nearly a third (31 percent) said staycations are better for shorter breaks away, with three in 10 (30 percent) enjoying all the UK countryside has to offer.
Three reasons that Brits have changed to this decision were sustainability (25 percent), supporting local businesses (27 percent), and a stress-free traveling experience (27 percent). Hotel Hyundai caters to all these demands just with the twist that all power is supplied by electric vehicles for a truly unique off grid experience.
Powering an entire hotel with a V2L feature
“Our award winning IONIQ 5 is able to power Hotel Hyundai using its V2L feature, where an adapter from the car provides a socket which domestic appliances can be plugged into. The whole experience demonstrates the practicality of this pioneering technology, and we hope the concept inspires more people to go off grid,” said Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor, U.K.
The IONIQ 5 's V2L feature supplies AC power (230V/50Hz) up to a maximum of 3.6kW (or 15 Amps) power consumption. An adapter from the car will also provide a socket into which standard domestic appliances can be plugged into.
In the past, Hyundai transformed their IONIQ 5 into an air purifier to demonstrate the car's many capabilities.