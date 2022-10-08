Hyundai to unveil the world’s first hotel powered entirely by EVs

Members of the public can win a free stay at the hotel

The new concept was launched alongside broadcaster and critic Grace Dent. Guests of the hotels will be members of the public that have won a stay at the unique hotel that includes welcome cocktails, a three-course meal, an evening film and a breakfast hamper.

Hotel Hyundai will open for 14 nights from 19 October to 5 November.

“We’re looking for unique, memorable stays more now than ever and this is a delicious blend of innovation, luxury and comfort that gets you thinking. With power coming from the car, where could Hotel Hyundai pop-up next? I’m excited for those staying with us to sample the sustainable, locally sourced menu as well as the equally fabulous cocktails, and of course to enjoy a good night’s sleep,” said in the statement Grace Dent, Curator of Hotel Hyundai.

“I hope this three-week pop-up hotel is just the start for this concept of a car plugging in and powering a luxury experience like this. I’m predicting that guests will be hoping that his amazing hotel and the full experience it offers might be here again in 2023.”

The IONIQ 5 Hyundai

Research commissioned by Hyundai of 2,000 holidaymakers found that over half (55 percent) of people said the cost-of-living crisis has made them rethink their future holiday plans. Nearly half (44 percent) would like to go on more staycations in 2023 compared to 2022.

Furthermore, nearly a third (31 percent) said staycations are better for shorter breaks away, with three in 10 (30 percent) enjoying all the UK countryside has to offer.