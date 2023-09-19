World’s first humanoid robot factory set to open this year

The world’s first humanoid robot manufacturing factory in Salem, Oregon, may open up later this year.

Company Agility Robotics recently announced that preparations are in all swing for the opening of this manufacturing unit named “RoboFab.” The Agility’s press release mentioned that the facility's construction began last year.

“The opening of our factory marks a pivotal moment in the history of robotics: the beginning of the mass production of commercial humanoid robots,” said Agility Robotics’ co-founder and CEO Damion Shelton.

Factory can make 10,000 robots per year.

In 2020, the company introduced a bipedal and headless robot named Digit. The robot, designed and built by the company, marked a significant leap in the world of robotics, notably in legged movement and humanoid design.