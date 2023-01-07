World's-first live 4K stream from astronauts revealed how tech is turning space into a second home

Still, Interesting Engineering (IE) learned quickly that dwelling in the space station is hardly the whole picture.

"To get a shower would be nice'

The ISS, also referred to as the microgravity laboratory, is the only place where we can study the most challenging part of space exploration: human presence.

For this reason, astronauts Nicole Mann and Frank Rubio are currently conducting a science mission. One that expands understanding and showcases cutting-edge technologies for upcoming robotic and human exploration missions, like NASA's Artemis missions to the Moon.

"We've been living here [ISS] for over 20 years. And as you transition further and further away, we're going to need to be a lot more autonomous," explained Rubio.

Still, "to get a shower would be nice, but we have plenty of hot water.," said Mann.

Tech that optimizes the human experience in space

"And so, for instance, one of the coolest things we have is right next to me here. It's called Astrobee."

IE learned that Astrobees are automated, tiny self-propelled robots that the astronauts are working with now and hopefully in the future. "They can do things like take pictures for us or do storage tracking. The more we can offload to them, the more we can do research and other types of science," explained Rubio.

"I think as far as our laboratory goes, we're finding that the future is going to be a combination of automated computer systems, potentially robots, and then humans on board as well," Nicole Mann said.