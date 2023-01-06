World's-first magnetic robotic tool changer will debut at a Korean barbecue restaurant this summer

Interesting Engineering (IE) caught up with Magbot at CES 2023, a Korean startup taking robotic solutions to the next level by providing the worlds-first fully wireless robot automatic tool changer (ATC) for robotic arms based on magnetic technology.

Traditional ATCs rely on labor-intensive mechanical ball-locking methods typically driven by specialized cables and air compression.

To learn more about how Magbot's technology stands out, we spoke with Bruce Lee, the company's CEO.

Could you explain what the Magbot tool changer is?

This is a robot that helps people to process tasks in manufacturing or other service areas. However, what we make is different- we make the tool changer.

Before, the robot could do only one process. Now, if a robot has the Magbot tool changer, it can do multiple processes- any process. So, for the manufacturing industry or the service robot industry, you can do many other different kinds of functions.

What issue(s) does your robotic tool changer help solve? In other words, how could something like this help industries?

One way is that the robot itself is very expensive. When the user uses only one function, that means the cost is expensive. But if they change the tools, the ROI (return on investment) is better.