While batteries have become an essential part of our daily lives, traditional disposable batteries heavily pollute the environment, containing hazardous materials like lead, cadmium, and mercury that are incredibly challenging to recycle.

Scientists emphasize that the toxic material can poison people and animals as well as contaminate soil and water when they are exposed to the environment over time.

However, in a recent development, scientists from China and Australia have come a long way towards producing the world’s first safe and efficient non-toxic battery.

The researchers say that they have successfully completed the first stage of developing the new batteries, and have set a new standard for battery safety and performance.