World's first offshore green hydrogen pilot production facility now online

The world's first offshore hydrogen production facility is now online in the Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of Le Croisic, France. The platform was extensively tested on shore till May 2023 before being towed to the offshore site and restarted in just 48 hours.

As the world looks to move away from fossil fuels, hydrogen is a top choice for fueling large future projects. However, we have yet to figure out how to make large amounts of green hydrogen, which can sustainably fuel the planet's energy demands.

Founded in 2017, Lhyfe aims to reduce emissions to the tune of one billion tonnes and has been working on generating hydrogen using renewable sources of energy. In 2021, the group inaugurated the world's first hydrogen production site powered directly by a wind farm. Two years later, it has repeated this achievement but at an offshore facility, more than 12 miles off the coast of France