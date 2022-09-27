NASA’s DART spacecraft crashes into an asteroid in the world's first planetary defense test

Mission control at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland, announced the successful impact of the 1,260-pound (570-kilogram) box-shaped spacecraft a few hours ago, at 7:14 pm EDT(2314 GMT) while flying at 14,000 mph (22,500 kph), through the final 56,000 miles (90,000 kilometers) of space into the asteroid.

Last November, NASA launched DART successfully on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

DART test mission N/A https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?search=nasa+dart&title=Special:MediaSearch&go=Go&type=image

For the first time, a loss of signal meant a successful mission

Although the team will require weeks to gauge the success of DART's test, hitting the small asteroid that resulted in a loss of signal was a massive achievement.

"As far as we can tell, our first planetary defense test was a success," said Elena Adams, DART's mission systems engineer at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (JHUAPL), said during a news conference held about an hour after the impact. "I think Earthlings should sleep better. Definitely, I will."

The spacecraft crashed into an asteroid moonlet seven million miles (11 million kilometers) from Earth. Called Dimorphos, the small body is just 530 feet (160 meters) in diameter and orbits a larger, 2,560-foot (780-meter) asteroid called Didymos. The goal was to change the orbit of Dimorphos around its larger asteroid parent, Didymos, demonstrating a feasible mitigation technique for protecting humanity from an Earth-bound asteroid or comet if one were discovered.

Both Dimorphos and Didymos do not pose a threat to Earth.

Asteroid moonlet Dimorphos as seen by the DART spacecraft 11 seconds before impact. DART’s on board DRACO imager captured this image from a distance of 42 miles (68 kilometers). NASA/Johns Hopkins APL

A smooth, exciting journey sans glitches

The mission's success confirmed that NASA could navigate a probe to collide with an asteroid to deflect it, a technique known as kinetic impact.

"At its core, DART represents an unprecedented success for planetary defense, but it is also a mission of unity with a real benefit for all humanity," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement. "As NASA studies the cosmos and our home planet, we’re also working to protect that home, and this international collaboration turned science fiction into science fact, demonstrating one way to protect Earth."