World's first propeller with 11 blades completes first test flight

Founded in 1981 by Gerd Mühlbauer, MT-Propeller has more than 27 certified propeller designs to its credit which can be combined with over 220 aerodynamic blade designs. The company claims that it supplies propellers to over 90 percent of the aircraft produced in Europe that use a piston or turbine engine.

The 11-bladed propeller

In September this year, MT-Propeller tested its 11-bladed propeller design on the Piper PA31T1 aircraft, which was equipped with Pratt & Whitney PT6A-135A turbines.

The first flight took to the skies with an impressive noise and sound signature, the company said in its press release. The video can be seen here. The small two-engine aircraft took to the skies as though a twin-engine jet was taking off.

The propeller design team observed a 15 percent increase in static thrust with the new propeller when compared to the five-bladed propellers made by the same company. The developer team is hopeful that the aircraft propeller system, combined with a low rpm power supply, could open up new possibilities for performance, efficiency, and noise. The low-rpm power supply could come from a turbine or even an electric engine.

A rich history of many firsts

MT-Propeller has a rich history of developing the world's first multi-bladed propellers. Nearly two decades ago, the Atting, Germany-based manufacturer received certification for its five-bladed propeller with reversing capability. The company's composite turbine-powered propeller powers the Pilatus PC12, the fastest in a production single-engine airplane.