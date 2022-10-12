‘Technology can be both a threat and an opportunity’: World’s first robot artist Ai-Da addresses House of Lords
Ai-Da, a creative artificial intelligence (AI) humanoid robot, has spoken to the U.K. parliament for the first time, as part of the House of Lords inquiry into the future of the country's creative industry. It said that technology could be both a “threat and opportunity” to artists.
Ai-Da unnervingly examined the panel with her camera eyes as the session's chair, Baroness Stowell of Beeston, gave a brief introduction to the topic on Tuesday (Oct .11).
"I produce my paintings by cameras in my eyes, my AI algorithm, and my robotic arm ... for my poetry, using neural networks, this includes analyzing a large corpus of text ... and using the structures and contents to generate new poems," said Ai-Da.
"How this differs from humans is consciousness. I do not have subjective experiences, despite being able to talk about them."
Ai-Da has a female humanoid visage and is named after the famous British mathematician Ada Lovelace. She was dressed in a short black wig, an orange top, and denim dungarees, but her robotic arms were visible, according to Reuters.
When questioned how its creations were different from those made by humans, Ai-Da said, "I am, and depend on, computer programs and algorithms. Although not alive, I can still create art."
Although the robot is delivering evidence, it does not have the same status as a human and is not a witness in its own right. Ai-Da once turned off while responding to a query, requiring its operator to restart the device.
Broadcasted session
It responded to inquiries in a broadcast session led by the House of Lords Communications and Digital Committee, together with the director of an art gallery and the project's leader, Aidan Meller.
The committee was briefed on the implications of technology on people in the creative industry by the humanoid robot, academics, and industry professionals.
"The fact that Ai-Da is giving evidence at one of these sessions is pretty mind-blowing," creator Aidan Meller told Sky News.
"[A few years ago] you wouldn't have even thought this would be possible, but that shows you the strides of AI."
"It's very remarkable. It uses data and sees patterns in data that is not apparent to humans... these strides in technology, in the area of creativity, in particular, it's pretty 'wow,' he added.
When questioned why he decided to give Ai-Da a human appearance and a feminine gender, Meller said that more than 30 people—both male and female—had contributed to her creation.
"It is an ethical problem [the way] that technology is seen to be human… I am very conscious [Ai-Da] is a provocation," he said.
Who is Ai-Da?
Aidan Meller, who runs an Oxford art gallery by the same name, and curator Lucy Seal came up with the concept for Ai-Da.
Ai-Da is claimed to be the "world's first ultra-realistic robot artist. It's website states, "She performs as an artist and can sketch. Her artist persona, which is a machine with AI capabilities, is the artwork, along with her drawings, performance art, collaborative paintings, and sculptures."
To commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in the U.K. earlier in 2022, Ai-Da drew a portrait of the late majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, which brought a lot of attention to the humanoid robot artist.