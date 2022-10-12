"I produce my paintings by cameras in my eyes, my AI algorithm, and my robotic arm ... for my poetry, using neural networks, this includes analyzing a large corpus of text ... and using the structures and contents to generate new poems," said Ai-Da.

"How this differs from humans is consciousness. I do not have subjective experiences, despite being able to talk about them."

Ai-Da has a female humanoid visage and is named after the famous British mathematician Ada Lovelace. She was dressed in a short black wig, an orange top, and denim dungarees, but her robotic arms were visible, according to Reuters.

When questioned how its creations were different from those made by humans, Ai-Da said, "I am, and depend on, computer programs and algorithms. Although not alive, I can still create art."

Although the robot is delivering evidence, it does not have the same status as a human and is not a witness in its own right. Ai-Da once turned off while responding to a query, requiring its operator to restart the device.

Ai-Da Sculpture at the Giza Pyramids, Egypt. Ai-Da Robot

Broadcasted session

It responded to inquiries in a broadcast session led by the House of Lords Communications and Digital Committee, together with the director of an art gallery and the project's leader, Aidan Meller.