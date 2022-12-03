US-China defense race: World’s first sixth-generation aircraft B-21 nuclear bomber debuts

"The Northrop Grumman team develops and delivers technology that advances science, looks into the future, and brings it to the here and now," said Kathy Warden, CEO and president of NOC.N.

"The B-21 Raider defines a new era in technology and strengthens America's role of delivering peace through deterrence."

B-21 Raider unveiled. Northrop Grumman

The bomber, delivered to the U.S. Air Force, now forms a member of the "strategic triad as a visible and flexible deterrent, supporting national security objectives," as per the company.

"The B-21 Raider is a testament to America's enduring advantages in ingenuity and innovation," said Lloyd J. Austin III, U.S. Secretary of Defense.

"And it's proof of the Department's long-term commitment to building advanced capabilities that will fortify America's ability to deter aggression, today and into the future."

The Secretary stated that the U.S.'s deterrence is at the heart of its defense strategy.

"This bomber was built on a foundation of strong, bipartisan support in Congress. And because of that support, we will soon fly this aircraft, test it and then move into production," he said.

B 21's sixth-generation characteristics

B-21 Raider's path to flight readiness. Northrop Grumman

As the head of a potent family of systems that usher in a new era of capability and flexibility through cutting-edge data, sensor, and weapon integration, the B-21 Raider serves as the foundation of U.S. air power's future.