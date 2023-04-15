World’s first smart gun uses fingerprinting to protect against misuse

“For authorized users, the Biofire Smart Gun operates just like any other firearm. Biofire’s proprietary Guardian Biometric Engine uses integrated fingerprint and 3D facial recognition systems to verify your identity in any situation. Instantly unlock your firearm just by picking it up - no codes, buttons, or gadgets required.”

The company further notes that it engineered the Biofire Smart Gun so that users never have to choose between safe storage and instant access. It is possible to enroll multiple users and personalize the gun’s settings.

The company behind this new and improved firearm comes from a variety of backgrounds making their product that much more versatile.

“We’re a team of gun owners, engineers, and parents developing innovative new solutions to keep our loved ones safe. Before Biofire, we built satellites, medical devices, autonomous weapons systems, supersonic jets, and, of course, firearms. Everyday, we are fortunate enough to work on the technology we’ve always wanted in our own home defense firearms,” concludes their site.