Meet Stella Terra: World's first solar-powered off-road car

The student team at the Eindhoven University of Technology (EUT) has successfully developed yet another version of their fully solar-powered vehicle. Named Stella Terra, the vehicle required a new design altogether to meet the challenges of off-road driving and paves the way for a new class of solar vehicles in the future.

Electric vehicles (EVs) have been touted as the solution to reduce emissions from transportation. Not only is their production carbon intensive but how eco-friendly these vehicles become ultimately rests on how the grid is powered.

While powering the grid completely with renewables might be a towering task, each car can be made independently using solar panels. This is the concept of a solar-powered vehicle but has largely remained in the prototyping stage, with the only exception of Lightyear, which entered production last year but later failed as a business.