Meet Stella Terra: World's first solar-powered off-road car

Meet Stella Terra: World's first solar-powered off-road carThe vehicle is admirably light and can cover 390 miles on a sunny day without having to stop at a charging station.Ameya Paleja| Oct 03, 2023 06:07 AM ESTCreated: Oct 03, 2023 06:07 AM ESTinnovationThe solar powered offroad vehicle in action in the NetherlandsSolar Team Eindhovem The student team at the Eindhoven University of Technology (EUT) has successfully developed yet another version of their fully solar-powered vehicle. Named Stella Terra, the vehicle required a new design altogether to meet the challenges of off-road driving and paves the way for a new class of solar vehicles in the future. Electric vehicles (EVs) have been touted as the solution to reduce emissions from transportation. Not only is their production carbon intensive but how eco-friendly these vehicles become ultimately rests on how the grid is powered. While powering the grid completely with renewables might be a towering task, each car can be made independently using solar panels. This is the concept of a solar-powered vehicle but has largely remained in the prototyping stage, with the only exception of Lightyear, which entered production last year but later failed as a business. See Also Related Lightyear declared bankrupt, to focus on affordable models New Self-Propelled Electric Campers Offer Sustainable Camping Trips Students build electric vehicle that captures carbon as it drives The students at EUT calling themselves Solar Team Eindhoven, have been working against this challenge and have previously won competitions such as the World Solar Challenge in Australia on multiple occasions. Their efforts to bring highly efficient solar-powered cars closer to reality have led to the development of the first solar-powered off-road vehicle. What is Stella Terra? A road-legal vehicle, the Stella Terra, has a top speed of 90 miles (145 km) per hour. Weighing 2,645 pounds (1,200 kg), the vehicle has a range of 390 miles (630 km) on a sunny day. The vehicle is powered by the solar panels located on its roof but it is the construction under the hood that makes it stand apart. Unlike other new vehicle technologies that are tested out on the tarmac, Stella Terra needed to withstand a bumpy ride. However, the engineers could not increase the weight of the vehicle, so they needed new components to build the car. But since such a car has not been built before, they could not get them from anywhere else either. "From the suspension to the inverters for the solar panels, we had to design almost everything for Stella Terra ourselves," said Wisse Bos, team manager of Solar Team Eindhoven, in a press release. The team is confident that it has pushed the boundaries of technology and the vehicle is five to ten years ahead of the market. The team behind with Stella Terra with the off-road vehicleSolar Team Eindhoven What happens next? Back in 2021, Solar Team Eindhoven unveiled a solar-powered camper van, Stella Vita. To demonstrate that the camper van was truly independent of charging stations, the team took a 1,800-mile (2,896 km) trip to the southernmost tip of Europe. For Stella Terra, the challenge is even tougher and the landscape of the Netherlands is limiting the testing options available to the team. Later this month, the off-road vehicle will take its first long-distance trip and travel to Morocco. Covering over 600 miles (1,000 km), the vehicle will traverse through diverse landscapes and end its journey in the harshness of the Sahara desert. While the Sun will be abundant, the success of the journey will showcase yet again that nothing remains outside the scope of environment-friendly vehicles and a transition toward better technology can be accelerated.