World’s first space battery powered by 'game-changing' nuclear fuel is coming soon

"For the past 50 years space missions have used Plutonium-238 to stop spacecrafts from freezing, but it is in very limited supply," said professor Tim Tinsley, account director at NNL.

"We have identified significant reserves of Americium-241, a radioisotope with similar properties to Plutonium-238 but [with] game-changing potential for the U.K.'s space ambitions."

Americium-241 is a type of americium isotope. It is radioactive, like all americium isotopes, with a half-life (radioactive decay) of 432.2 years.

It's utilized in the glass sector as a thickness gauge and as a neutron source for non-destructive testing of machinery and equipment. Its most typical use, though, is as an ionization source in smoke detectors.

This work "will see us applying decades of experience in separating and purifying used nuclear material in order to unlock great public benefits, and it goes to the heart of our purpose of nuclear science to benefit society," Tinsley explained.

Why is it game-changing?

All of the Apollo missions carried an atomic battery, as have all of the Mars rovers. Atomic batteries are referred to as "mission-critical technologies" by space agencies.

Most atomic batteries have been powered by Plutonium-238, a radioisotope produced solely in the U.S. and Russia, where supplies are scarce. And there is an urgent need for an alternative, according to space experts.