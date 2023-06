A California-based startup co-founded by a SpaceX veteran, Varda Space Industries, announced it has successfully deployed its first satellite, W-Series 1, in orbit.

The company aims to kickstart the mass production of materials in space that either can't be produced on Earth or are developed faster and with higher quality in microgravity conditions.

"The world's first space factory's solar panels have found the sun and it's beginning to de-tumble," Varda announced on Twitter, shortly after the satellite was lifted to orbit aboard SpaceX's Transporter-8 mission on Monday, June 13.

Startup deploys "world's first space factory"

The W-Series 1 satellite is housed within one of Rocket Lab's Photon platforms, a satellite solution that NASA has also contracted for two Mars missions next year.