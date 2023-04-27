World's first triple optical camera drone offers advanced imaging capabilities

Pushing the realms of next-level imaging performance concerning drone cameras, DJI has released a novel triple-camera setup with its Mavic 3 Pro, equipped with a Hasselblad camera and dual telephoto lenses.

The flagship drone's triple camera combination lets content creators switch between shot compositions with just one tap, resulting in a wider variety of shots in less time. Lenses with multiple focal lengths (24mm/70mm/166mm) provide multi-scenario capabilities, be it capturing the "environment with the wide-angle, moving into a specific location with the medium tele and then focusing on a particular area or character," said a blog post.