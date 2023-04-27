World's first triple optical camera drone offers advanced imaging capabilities

World's first triple optical camera drone offers advanced imaging capabilitiesDJI's flagship model features a Hasselblad camera and dual telephoto lenses.Jijo Malayil| Apr 27, 2023 10:28 AM ESTCreated: Apr 27, 2023 10:28 AM ESTinnovationDJI's flagship Mavic 3 ProDJI Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Pushing the realms of next-level imaging performance concerning drone cameras, DJI has released a novel triple-camera setup with its Mavic 3 Pro, equipped with a Hasselblad camera and dual telephoto lenses.The flagship drone's triple camera combination lets content creators switch between shot compositions with just one tap, resulting in a wider variety of shots in less time. Lenses with multiple focal lengths (24mm/70mm/166mm) provide multi-scenario capabilities, be it capturing the "environment with the wide-angle, moving into a specific location with the medium tele and then focusing on a particular area or character," said a blog post. See Also Advanced Hasselblad camera offers rich imagesThe 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad camera on offer with the Mavic 3 Pro supports shooting 12-bit RAW photos with a "native dynamic range" and efficient post-production without losing image quality or clarity.Professional creators can make use of Mavic 3 Pro's cameras that support Apple ProRes 422 HQ, Apple ProRes 422, and App dynamic range of up to 12.8 stops. Additionally, the Hasselblad Natural Colour Solution (HNCS) enables it to process colors organically, eliminating the need for heavy post-production or complex color presets. The primary lens also offers professional video specifications with image capture supported up to 5.1K at 50fps or DCI 4K at 120fps. The new 10-bit D-Log M color mode offered by DJI supports recording up to one billion colors, ensuring "natural color gradations with delicate details for a full-spectrum visual experience." A 1TB SSD and a 10Gbps lightspeed data cable also help to smoothen the processing and editing of images. Most Popular Telelenses offer advanced subject framing and zoom capabilitiesThe medium tele camera suits various themes and scenes. The 1/1.3" CMOS sensor offers 3x optical zoom and is capable of generating 48MP/12MP photos, 4K/60fps video, and supports the new D-log M. The camera ensures that creators can produce the perfect Hyperlapse videos. The upgraded tele camera on the Mavic 3 Pro features higher resolution and a wider f/3.4 aperture. "It supports shooting 4K/60fps video with 7x optical zoom and 12MP photos." With a hybrid zoom of up to 28x, the drone can safely keep a good distance from its subject and still capture rich images. Extended range and safety on offerThe new iteration from DJI now offers 43 minutes of flight time, letting users explore and experiment with their work, from flight route planning to shot composition, all during a single flight.In terms of advanced safety while in motion, eight wide-angle vision sensors feed data to a high-performance vision computing engine to "precisely sense obstacles in all directions and plan a safe flight route to avoid them." A signal transmission distance of up to 15 km is supported by the Mavic 3 Pro, and it can transmit a 1080p/60fps HD live feed, making it more responsive and providing a vibrant video feed onto the monitor. HomeInnovationSHOW COMMENT (1) For You Social media isn't the main force driving most partisan news consumptionChina claims its next-gen radar detects all air threats, including stealth fightersOpening up Tesla's Supercharger network could help EV users in the USSpaceX’s first Starship orbital launch attempt ends in dramatic explosionCzech firm shuts solar plant after it generated more power than the grid could handleOur understanding of reverse osmosis has just been proven wrongCan we breathe on Mars? Is Europa habitable? What NASA’s work reveals about humanity's futureThe genuine article?Inspired by NASA's hypersonic aircraft, engineers break paper plane flight world recordTurkey’s hair transplant robot is 'straight out of a sci-fi movie' More Stories innovationThis chip could massively increase autonomous car computing power and save energyDeena Theresa| 11/2/2022scienceCould the ocean help us fight climate change?Deena Theresa| 7/31/2022cultureA Brazilian non-profit shows how a GPS-powered app can end food wasteAndré Aram| 12/7/2022