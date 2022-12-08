A 3D-printed meat company is building the world's largest facility in the US

"Our facility propels Belieber forward as a leader in the cultivated meat industry," says Nicole Johnson-Hoffman, CEO of Believer Meats, in the press release.

"Our brand has continually proven our commitment to scale production technology and capacity, and with our new U.S. production center, we are one step closer to commercialization. Believer Meats is setting the standard globally to make it possible for future generations to eat and enjoy meat."

Believer Meats' Wilson, North Carolina facility. Believer/PrNewsWire

Because of the region's pool of highly qualified talent and its success in integrating technology-driven solutions to improve the lives of its citizens, which is in line with the company's mission, the company investigated several well-established manufacturing corridors in Eastern North Carolina.

"We're pleased to welcome Believer Meats to North Carolina," said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. "This important decision to build its first U.S. commercialization operation in Wilson County validates our innovative research and development and highly skilled talent while further cementing our state as the best in the nation to do business."

Custom-made bioreactors will be used

As stated, Believer Meats plans to use patented technologies to create unique, custom-made bioreactors that can produce high cell densities.

"We celebrate this milestone and are thrilled to see the North Carolina and Wilson County officials and community providing critically important support to scale cultivated meat production. These steps pave the way for cultivated meat to come to market in the U.S. at scale and helps ensure as many consumers as possible have access to these groundbreaking products," says Liz Specht, Ph.D., Vice President of Science and Technology at the Good Food Institute (GFI).