The world's largest plane just achieved a major record

Built by Stratolaunch, The Roc is a carrier plane with a wingspan longer than a football field. However, the aircraft isn't a heavy cargo lifter but is being trialed to do something very different - serve as a platform for testing hypersonic payloads.

This is the ninth test flight for the company but was only the second test flight where it carried the Talon-A hypersonic test vehicle aloft, an important piece of its plans to begin hypersonic testing later this year.

What is Talon-A?

Talon-A is a rocket-powered reusable test vehicle that is 38 feet (8.5 m) long and has 11.3 feet (3.4 m) wingspan. The test vehicle sits on the pylon under The Roc's center wing, which boasts a fuselage and three jet engines on either side of the central wing and a total wingspan of 385 feet (117 m).

The Talon-A can be fitted with various research payloads, which can then be fired to travel at speeds between Mach 5 and Mach 10, while The Roc is cruising at altitudes of 35,000 feet (10,000 m). The test vehicle also has its own landing gear, which can be recovered on any conventional runway and reused again. Interestingly, the wide space of the central wing means that The Roc can carry up to three Talon-As at once.

The recently completed flight was a "captive-carry" test where the Talon-A was carried into the skies as part of the groundwork to drop from The Roc in future flights.