A US company just deployed world's largest communication satellite

The 693-square-foot array is designed to provide 5G broadband connectivity directly with cellular devices via 3GPP standard frequencies.
Deena Theresa
| Nov 15, 2022
Created: Nov 15, 2022
innovation
The 693-square foot array on Blue Walker 3 successfully completed deployment.
The 693-square foot array on Blue Walker 3 successfully completed deployment.

AST SpaceMobile 

Bluewalker 3 satellite, a test satellite by Texas-based firm AST SpaceMobile deployed its largest commercial communications array ever flow in space, in low Earth orbit, the company announced on Monday. The satellite was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in September, Interesting Engineering reported.

The 693-square-foot (64 square meters) array is designed to directly provide 5G broadband connectivity with cellular devices via 3GPP standard frequencies. According to the release, the satellite could have a field of view of over 300,00 square miles on the surface of the Earth.

"Every person should have the right to access cellular broadband, regardless of where they live or work. Our goal is to close the connectivity gaps that negatively impact billions of lives around the world," Abel Avellan, chairman and chief executive officer of AST SpaceMobile, said in a statement.

"The successful unfolding of BlueWalker 3 is a major step forward for our patented space-based cellular broadband technology and paves the way for the ongoing production of our BlueBird satellites," he said.

A test program to begin across six continents

AST SpaceMobile said it had "agreements and understandings" with mobile network operators such as Vodafone Group, AT&T, Orange, Africell, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, Bell Canada, and others. The company aims to "offer extended cellular broadband coverage to their customers who live, work and travel in areas with poor or non-existent cell coverage, with the goal of eliminating dead zones with cellular broadband from space".

"We want to close coverage gaps in our markets, particularly in territories where the terrain makes it extremely challenging to reach with a traditional ground-based network, ” said Luke Ibbetson, head of group R&D, Vodafone and an AST SpaceMobile director.

Within the next few months, AST SpaceMobile will begin a test program across six continents with some of the aforementioned network operators as long as it continues to secure the necessary regulatory approvals, said the release.

One of the brightest objects in the sky

Earlier, astronomers had expressed their apprehensions about the giant phased array and the upcoming constellation of Bluebirds that would reflect sunlight to Earth, causing blinding streaks across astronomical images and tampering with scientific data. Some experts believed that BlueWalker 3 could become one of the brightest objects in the night sky.

Astronomer Cees Bassa tweeted that as the satellite unfurled its massive antenna, it became one of the brighter objects in the sky when it passes over.

However, as per initial observations, BlueWalker 3 is bright but not close to the worst-case scenario. Paul Maley of Carefree, Arizona, told SpaceWeather.com that he had seen it four mornings in a row. "It has been about as bright as a 1st magnitude star," he said.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
scienceie-premium

Soon you can take a portable version of the Earth's magnetic field to outer space

Elena D'Onghia, an associate professor at UW–Madison, has proposed a new concept for a Halbach Torus (HaT) to help protect astronauts from cosmic radiation.

Deena Theresa | 7/27/2022
The 'Sputnik Moment' upended the global order once, but won't do so again
culturepremiumThe 'Sputnik Moment' upended the global order once, but won't do so again
John Loeffler| 11/13/2022
Phantom Space: A new rocket startup says it can launch at half the cost of SpaceX
innovationpremiumPhantom Space: A new rocket startup says it can launch at half the cost of SpaceX
Chris Young| 9/20/2022
More Stories
culture
Elon Musk rehires Ligma and Johnson, who never worked there
Stephen Vicinanza| 11/15/2022
science
premiumWhy the ESA's world-first Biomass satellite is 'very timely' for understanding Earth's climate
Sade Agard| 11/8/2022
innovation
A startup claims to improve ICE engines' torque by 30 percent with a small design change
Ameya Paleja| 11/14/2022