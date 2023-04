Cranes have come a long way since they were developed by the Ancient Greeks in the late 6th century B.C. Thanks to the invention of mechanical cranes, the concept has helped civilizations to erect larger and taller structures.

The evolution from mechanical to motorized cranes has helped engineers push the envelope of what is possible when it comes to construction or moving goods. A quest to promote sustainability has resulted in electric iterations of late. Now, the world’s highest capacity land-based crane, which can solely operate on electric power, is being assembled in the Netherlands.

The crane, named SK6000, will have a capacity of 6,000 tonnes and is being set up at Mammoet’s engineering hub in the Netherlands. Mammoet, a Dutch firm that specializes in engineered heavy lifting and transport of large objects, will continue with the fabrication and production to get it ready in time for its delivery in 2024. The new equipment allows offshore wind projects to take place under entirely electric power, even when grid connectivity is unavailable.