China: 'World's largest' iron-chromium flow battery set for commercial use

"The mega-energy storage stations can ensure stable grid operations by shaving peak and modulating frequency for the power system, as power consumption during off-peak hours is at a relatively lower price," said Li Jianwei, chief engineer of the State Power Investment Corp.

"New energy storage is an important foundation for building a new power system in China."

According to Jianwei, new energy storage provides quick reaction, flexible configuration, and "short construction periods."

6,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity for six hours

Thanks to the chemical characteristics of the iron and chromium ions in the electrolyte, the battery can store 6,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity for six hours.

A company statement says that iron-chromium flow batteries can be recharged using renewable energy sources like wind and solar energy and discharged during high energy demand.

Although pumped-hydro storage is the most widely used technology right now, it cannot fully satisfy China's expanding demand for energy storage, noted the China Daily report.

"The power generation of renewable energy, such as wind and solar, can be intermittent due to natural variations, and that's where the opportunities stand for new energy storage," said Lin Boqiang, head of the China Institute for Studies in Energy Policy at Xiamen University.

"Developing new energy storage technology, one of the measures China has taken to empower its green transition, will not only avoid clean energy waste but also facilitate power demand at peak hours at the same time."