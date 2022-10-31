World's largest plane flies with a hypersonic vehicle for the first time

According to a press release, the flight centered on measuring the aerodynamic loads on the Talon-A vehicle. "The loads captured in flight will validate aerodynamic predictions to ensure the release mechanism will function as designed," it said.

The test was a clear indicator of Roc's potential; it can serve as a launching pad for hypersonic vehicles. One part of the test was a 28-foot-long (8.5 meters) Talon prototype vehicle attached to a pylon at the center of the plane's 385-foot-wide (117 meters) wings.

Talon-A vehicles are reusable hypersonic test aircraft that carry customizable payloads at speeds of up to Mach 5. Stratolaunch has started manufacturing the first fully reusable hypersonic test vehicles, TA-2 and TA-3.

The Test Resource Management Center SkyRange program demonstrated capability of its airborne test assets by tracking the first Stratolaunch Talon-A hypersonic flight. Stratolaunch

Fulfilling the agreement with Pentagon for hypersonic test flight launches

"We have conducted a variety of ground tests in anticipation of this first captive carry flight, and with each successful test, milestone achieved we have built confidence that the hardware will perform exactly as it was designed. It's exhilarating to see the team's hard work come to life and see the vehicles fly as an integrated system," Dr. Zachary Krevor, Stratolaunch chief executive officer and president, said in a statement.

"I was ecstatic seeing those two vehicles combined as they lifted off the runway and into the sky," Krevor told reporters in a Friday teleconference. "Seeing our flight products operating together represents a significant step towards regular and reusable hypersonic flight."