World’s largest wave power plant to be built in Turkey

The project would start with a 4MW pilot in the port of Ordu. It would then move forward to a 77MW plant which would consist of a fixed, modular array of steel floats hinged to piston-equipped arms.

These arms would pump a working fluid via a subsea umbilical pipeline to an onshore generator creating sustainable energy.

Eco Wave Power Inks Historic Concession Agreement to build 77-Megawatt Power Station.



An estimated $150 million project in Ordu, Turkey would be the world’s largest onshore wave power station.



The project would cost $150 million but no date has been announced for its completion.

“With the goal to build a self-sufficient grid [in the region], Ordu sees EWP as an important asset to fully realizing our potential for 100% clean energy,” said Mustafa Kemal Macit, CEO of Ordu Enerji.

“The entire municipality of Ordu is excited to fully realize the sea’s potential and use its unlimited source of energy to power our electrical grid. This project demonstrates that Ordu Enerji is committed to investing in innovative clean energy technologies.”

The power generator in another location. Eco Wave Power

A renewed effort to bridge relations

Both companies in a statement said the deal “reflected a renewed effort to bridge Turkish and Israeli relations, epitomized by a recent call between Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who agreed to establish ‘a new era of relations’ between the two countries, discussing ways to significantly strengthen economic and diplomatic ties”.