16 MW wind turbine, the world's largest, now connected to the Chinese grid

The installation of the world's largest wind turbine has now been completed off the east coast of China making the 16-megawatt turbine operational, China Three Gorges Corporation (CTGC) said in a press release.

As it looks to move away from its carbon-heavy energy consumption, China is deploying a mix of technologies to meet its power demands. Interesting Engineering has previously reported how the country leads the world in building new nuclear reactors but has also developed its solar and hydropower generation facilities to be the largest in scale.

Now, the wind-based renewable energy industry in the country also has an achievement to boast about as China is currently home to the largest wind turbine in the world.