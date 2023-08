The Chinese Navy has allegedly test-fired what it has termed the "world's most powerful coil gun," reports the South China Morning Post (SCMP). Coil guns (a type of Gauss gun) fire projectiles at great speed by accelerating them using electromagnetism rather than chemical energy (as in conventional firearms). According to the SCMP, the weapon accelerated a 274 lbs (124 kg) projectile to a speed of 435 mph (700 kph) in less than 0.05 seconds. While that sounds impressive, to put it into perspective, a regular artillery shell tends to travel at speeds of around 2,237 mph (1,000 meters per second).

Futuristic weapon

If reports are accurate, this would be a coil gun's largest known projectile launch to date. Although the precise details and range of the weapon are closely guarded, a projectile traveling at those velocities could strike a target several kilometers distant with relative ease.