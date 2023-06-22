World’s smallest 3D-printed wine glass has a rim smaller than hair

The world’s smallest wine glass with a rim tinier than the width of a human hair has been 3D printed at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm.

This is according to a press release by the organization published on Tuesday.

If you are wondering who could drink from such a glass, it should be noted that the object was printed to demonstrate a new simplified technique for creating silica glass structures for various applications.

KTH Professor Frank Niklaus noted that the new technique surmounts previous 3D-printed-related complications, including the need for thermal treatment when producing essential silica glass components.