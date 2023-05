A team of researchers from Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART) has developed a silicon LED that can help convert the camera of the mobile phone in your hand into a high-resolution microscope.

With light intensity comparable to much larger silicon LEDs, this LED was used in what the researchers are calling the world’s smallest holographic microscope which has multiple potential applications.

The team also developed a neural networking algorithm to reconstruct objects measured by the holographic microscope. Neural networks are a type of machine learning and their design is inspired by the way the neurons in our brain signal to one another. This removed the need for heavy traditional microscopes, enabling their all-in-one chip to look at microscopic objects like microorganisms and tissue cells.