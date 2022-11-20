The world’s tallest residential tower in Dubai will have a crown of diamonds
Award-winning UAE property developer Binghatti has joined forces with luxury jewelry and watch brand Jacob & Co to introduce the tallest residential tower in the world, as reported by Design Boom on Thursday. Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences will also feature at its very top a crystal-like crown that will look like it’s made out of diamonds.
The structure will boast over 100 stories, surpassing New York’s Central Park Tower which currently holds the title of the tallest residential tower in the world. The skyscraper will usher in a new and unrivaled era in uber-luxury living, offering comfortable upscale apartments in the city’s exciting Business Bay district.
Lavish penthouses
At the very top of the tower will be housed the most lavish penthouses that will boast wide panoramic views overlooking the busy city and its many noteworthy constructions. Furthermore, each penthouse in the new structure will have the honor of being named after one of Jacob & Co’s flagship timepieces.
In addition, the interior design of the homes will feature details provided by the global brand itself in its unforgettable and incomparable signature style. The structure will also host a few luxury amenities including an infinity pool overlooking downtown Dubai, a gymnasium and a spa with bespoke services.
Finally a concierge service will also provide à la carte benefits such as child care, bodyguards, chauffeurs and private chefs. The end result is a high-class experience catering to those who only want the best.
Extravagant structures
Dubai is known for its extravagant constructions including the Burj Khalifa, notably the world’s tallest building. Other noteworthy Dubai constructions include the Plam Islands, among the top ten largest artificial islands in the world, the Cayan Tower, the world's second tallest high rise building with a 90-degree rotation, and Jumeirah Beach Hotel, the world's only 7 star hotel.
Any new addition to the city’s bustling skyline is an exciting development especially one that breaks new records.
In a website provided by the developer, the new tower’s apartments can be experienced in all their glory, showcasing what living inside the tower might actually feel like. The whole experience has a dreamy quality as the developer displays comfortable lavish suites that are certain to please even the most finicky of customers. Can you imagine living in such comfort and style?
Could the solution to interstellar travel be to take as much of Earth as we can with us?