The world’s tallest residential tower in Dubai will have a crown of diamonds

The structure will boast over 100 stories, surpassing New York’s Central Park Tower which currently holds the title of the tallest residential tower in the world. The skyscraper will usher in a new and unrivaled era in uber-luxury living, offering comfortable upscale apartments in the city’s exciting Business Bay district.

Burj Binghatti 1 Burj Binghatti

Lavish penthouses

At the very top of the tower will be housed the most lavish penthouses that will boast wide panoramic views overlooking the busy city and its many noteworthy constructions. Furthermore, each penthouse in the new structure will have the honor of being named after one of Jacob & Co’s flagship timepieces.

In addition, the interior design of the homes will feature details provided by the global brand itself in its unforgettable and incomparable signature style. The structure will also host a few luxury amenities including an infinity pool overlooking downtown Dubai, a gymnasium and a spa with bespoke services.

Burj Binghatti 2 Burj Binghatti

Finally a concierge service will also provide à la carte benefits such as child care, bodyguards, chauffeurs and private chefs. The end result is a high-class experience catering to those who only want the best.