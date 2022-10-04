The world's whitest paint is now thinner, with almost the same solar reflectance

Interesting Engineering had reported that the world's whitest paint was seven years in the making and was designed to help fight climate change and save energy. While these were noble causes and the paint did deliver 98.1 percent reflection of sunlight, the next challenge was to ensure that the discovery could be made practical as well.

Researchers at Purdue were also inundated with requests to make the paint thinner so that it could be applied for a wide range of applications, including shoes and clothes.

Making it thinner

For the original paint to be effective, researchers needed to paint at a thickness of 400 microns. While this might not seem much and works well for robust structures such as the roof of a building, there are multiple applications that have precise size and weight requirements.

To address these challenges, the researchers moved away from barium sulfate, the original component used to make the whitest paint, which has a rich history of being used to make white products such as cosmetics and photo paper. They found an alternative in boron nitride, a hexagonal pigment that is used in lubricants.

With a layer of paint just 150 microns thick, the researchers were able to achieve a solar reflection of 97.9 percent, nearly equal to what was achieved with a 400-micron thick layer.

How boron nitride works

Boron nitride has a high refractive index which means that the pigment can scatter most of the sunlight it receives. Moreover, the researchers put to use the material's unique morphology to deliver high solar reflectance.