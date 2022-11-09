First-of-its-kind wristband can track body’s posture in 3D using a tiny camera

"Since smartwatches already have a camera, technology like BodyTrak could understand the user’s pose and give real-time feedback," Zhang said. "That’s handy, affordable, and does not limit the user’s moving area."

BodyTrak is one of many systems developed by the SciFiLab at Cornell. Previously, the group had developed deep-learning models to track silent-speed recognition, facial expressions, and hand and finger movements.

The team published their findings in the Proceedings of the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) on Interactive, Mobile, Wearable, and Ubiquitous Technology.

The deep neural network supplements the miniature camera

BodyTrak comprises a dime-sized camera on the wrist, along with a deep neural network. The latter reads the camera's images or "silhouettes" of the user's body whenever they move and virtually recreates 14 body poses in 3D and in real-time.

To put it into perspective, the model completes the partial and blurry images captured by the camera.

The researchers conducted a user study with nine participants. Each of them performed 12 daily activities in different scenarios, all with multiple camera settings on the wrist. The results revealed that the BodyTrak system could indeed comprehend the entire body (3D positions of 14 joints) with an average error of 6.9 cm using only one miniature RGB camera on the wrist pointing towards the body.