What happened to WWII aircraft manufacturers?

Who produced the most aircraft in WW2?

The following is a list of the most commonly produced aircraft of World War 2, ranging from the 1930s to the end of the war in 1945. While older aircraft also participated in the war, notably the British Fairey Swordfish biplane, we must cut the start date off somewhere.

The following figures are from various sources but may be slightly erroneous as such figures are often tricky to validate without access to official records. However, they should be within the right ballpark. The list is also ranked by the companies that made the most aircraft (combined figures from the top 30 aircraft produced) from 1930 to 1945.

We have also excluded companies like Piper, who rank high in the number of aircraft produced during this period but produced craft like gliders, trainer aircraft, or other logistical or support aircraft rather than fighting aircraft. To this end, we have tried to focus on combat fighters and bombers. We have also limited the list to the top 11 (we had to cut it off somewhere).

1. North American Aviation made some of the most iconic aircraft of all time

North America Aviation are best known for the P-51 Mustang. USAAF/Wikimedia Commons

Estimated total aircraft built (top 30): 41,065

Most-produced aircraft:

North American P-51 Mustang (Country: the United States, Role: Fighter, Production Date Range: 1940-1951, Estimated Total Built: 15,586)

North American T-6 Texan (Country: the United States, Role: Trainer, Production Date Range: 1937-1950s, Estimated Total Built: 15,495)

North American B-25 Mitchell (Country: the United States, Role: Medium Bomber, Production Date Range: 1939-1945, Estimated Total Built: 9,984)

What happened to North American Aviation after WW2?

After the war, employment in North American Aviation (NAA) fell from 91,000 to 5,000 by 1946. The American government had given North American orders for 8,000 aircraft on V-J Day, but after just a few months, that number had dwindled to a mere 24.

General Motors delisted NAA as a public entity two years later, in 1948. Still, NAA kept coming up with innovative designs, such as the T-28 Trojan trainer and attack aircraft, the peculiar-looking F-82 Twin Mustang, the B-45 Tornado jet bomber, the FJ Fury fighter, The Sabre, AJ Savage, the ground-breaking XB-70 Valkyrie Mach-3 strategic bomber, Shrike Commander, and T-39 Sabreliner business jet.

The Columbus, Ohio, branch of North American Aviation played a vital role in the development and production of the T-2 Buckeye Naval Trainer, which served from the late 1950s until 2008. OV-10 Bronco, the first aircraft designed explicitly for forwarding air control (FAC), and the A-5 Vigilante, an advanced high-speed bomber that saw significant use as a naval reconnaissance aircraft during the Vietnam War.

In 1955, the rocket engine operations were spun off into a separate division as Rocketdyne. The company played a role in the U.S. Space Program, developing engines for a number of NASA missions, including the Saturn family of launch vehicles, until the fatal Apollo 11 fire, for which it was partly blamed. Soon after, the company merged with Rockwell-Standard, becoming known as North American Rockwell (later Rockwell International Corporation). It built the Command and Service modules for all eleven Apollo missions. In the 1990s, this company was bought out by Boeing.

2. Ilyushin was one of the most prolific aircraft builders of the war

The Ilyushin IL-2 was one of the most produced aircraft of WW2. Dmitry Terekhov/Wikimedia Commons

Estimated total aircraft built (top 30): 36,183

Most-produced aircraft:

- Ilyushin Il-2 (Country: the Soviet Union, Role: Ground-attack, Production Date Range: 1941-1945, Estimated Total Built: 36,183)

What happened to Ilyushin after WW2?

It is currently known as "Ilyushin" (Russian: лин) or as the "Ilyushin Design Bureau" and is a former Soviet and current Russian aircraft manufacturer. Ilyushin aircraft are identified by the prefix "Il-" (Russian: л-) in Soviet/Russian terminology, as in the Ilyushin Il-2.

The company was founded under the Soviet Union by order of P. I. Baranov, People's Commissar of the Heavy Industry and Head of the Main Department of Aviation Industry. In turn, Sergey Vladimirovich Ilyushin established the public joint stock firm Ilyushin Aviation Complex in 1933.

Post-war, Ilyushin would continue to design and build other aircraft, including jet fighters and commercial aircraft.

Ilyushin, Mikoyan, Irkut, Sukhoi, Tupolev, and Yakovlev were all merged by the Russian government in 2006 to form a new business called United Aircraft Corporation.

In 2014, Ilyushin and Myasishchev united internally to become the United Aircraft Corporation business unit Transport Aircraft. Today, the Aeroport District of Moscow's Northern Administrative Okrug is home to Ilyushin's headquarters.

3. Messerschmitt is probably the best-known aircraft manufacturer of WW2

Messerschmitt is best know for the Bf 109. Jan Arkesteijn/Wikimedia Commons

Estimated total aircraft built (top 30): 34,852

Most-produced aircraft:

- Messerschmitt Bf 109 (Country: Germany, Role: Fighter, Production Date Range: 1936-1958, Estimated Total Built: 34,852)

What happened to c after WW2?

Following World War II, the business was prohibited from producing airplanes for ten years. The three-wheeled motorcycle/bubble car known as the Kabinenroller (cabinscooter) KR175/KR200, created by aircraft engineer Fritz Fend, was one of the company's alternative products.