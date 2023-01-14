What made WWII fighters like the Spitfire so legendary?

Let's take a look.

Why was the Supermarine Spitfire legendary?

First and foremost, it was the poster child for the terrible months of the Battle of Britain. Aside from its beautiful design and iconic bubble canopy, the plane became a rallying cry for the people of Britain during one of their darkest times.

What made the Spitfire so good? RobHowarth/iStock

The propaganda about the plane helped give the British people more courage, which helped make it almost inevitable that the plane would become a legend. But is the aircraft all that it's cracked up to be?

In short, yes.

According to some sources, 20,341 Spitfires were made, much more than any other combat plane before or after World War II. If the plane weren't up to scratch, the British Royal Air Force would not have invested so many resources into building them.

Making its debut in the Battle of Britain, the Spitfire (along with the Hawker Hurricane) would prove crucial in tipping the scales in the British favor and preventing a German invasion. After this critical battle, the Spitfire would become one of the most famous aircraft.

But what made it such a huge success? Well, it all starts with its humble origins.

Richard Joseph Mitchell, the head designer at Supermarine Aviation Works, is the genius behind the Spitfire. Before the war, Supermarine Aviation Works was a Vickers-Armstrong subsidiary that started making interceptor planes in 1928.

Mitchell designed the Spitfire's elliptical wing, using Beverley Shenstone's groundbreaking buried rivets to give it the smallest possible cross-section.

This gave the Spitfire a speed faster than that of many contemporary fighter planes, including the Hawker Hurricane. Joseph Smith, who had worked with Mitchell before he died in 1937, took over as the leading designer and oversaw the Spitfire's development through several versions after that.

The Supermarine Mark I Spitfire was explicitly designed so that it was easy to add better engines and weapons as technology improved, to make it even better. Which made it easier for the airframe to change over time to keep up with its competitors worldwide.

Another central "unique selling point" of the Spitfire was the design of its cockpit. This was developed to maximize functionality while saving space and provided some of the best visibility of any fighter cockpit during the war.

Next was the aircraft's incredible engine.

The 12-cylinder, liquid-cooled Rolls-Royce PV-12 engine that powered the iconic Spitfire had 1,000 horsepower and was later given the name Merlin (following a Rolls-Royce tradition of naming their engines after birds of prey).

It was also handy that the name "Merlin" happens to be a magical and powerful mythical character in British history.

Was this a coincidence? We'll let you decide.

The fighter could attain speeds of 360 miles per hour (580 kph) and reach a flight ceiling of 34,000 feet. It had an impressive appearance, with a wingspan of 36 feet 10 inches (11 meters) and a length of 29 feet 11 inches (9 meters).

This combination made the plane faster and allowed it to perform better than its main rival of the day, the German Messerschmitt Bf 109.

But, the aircraft's standout features were its revolutionary elliptical wings and general airframe design.

The Spitfire's elliptical wings were robust, and lightweight, and featured a substantial surface area. This made the Spitfires incredibly maneuverable and able to climb to higher altitudes more quickly.

Th wings of the Spitfire are one of its standout features. Gav_Muncaster/iStock

It also helped to generate significant amounts of lift for the broad wingspan of the plane. The enormous surface area of the wings also helped provide plenty of room to mount the cannons and machine guns which were eventually added to each wing.

The wings of the Spitfire were also very thin, helping to reduce drag. This is important because they offered significantly reduced air resistance compared to a thicker wing. The wings were additionally constructed using a "cantilever design."

This means they were self-supporting, with all support and structure inside the wing. Older airplanes frequently had many cables and braces to reinforce the wings, all of which increased the dreaded drag.

The strain on the wings rises when airplanes make extremely tight spins. They eventually become unable to support the weight. When this happens, the wings "stall," and the airplane briefly loses control.

The inner wing of the Spitfire would stall before the outer wing, giving the pilots a juddering, trembling sensation. Skilled pilots could take advantage of the shaking without losing control because it was a good indicator that the plane was approaching its limitations.

Its design was also modified to fit several tasks throughout the war. For example, the later "clipped wing" variants were shorter and had less surface area. This was planned for flying at lower altitudes and gave up some lift for better agility, including a faster roll rate.

On other Spitfires, the wing tips were enlarged. At higher altitudes, this provided considerably more lift and enhanced flight. This made fighters very versatile for various roles throughout the war, adding to their reputation and public relations.

It wasn't just a one-trick pony if you like, but its future was by no means certain at the outbreak of the war.

At the start of the war, the British only had 640 fighter planes (Spitfires and Hurricanes) to contend with the Germans' 2,600-strong airborne fleet. Thankfully, Britain rapidly focused on the production and deployment of an increasing number of aircraft as the conflict progressed.

The Royal Air Force also developed a strategic defense based on its planes' capabilities. And this is the main secret of the aircraft's successful defense of Britain.

The Hurricanes pursued German bombers while the Spitfires engaged the fighters. This would, ultimately, cement the aircraft's infamy. Killing fighters in high-octane dogfights is, quite frankly, "cooler" than taking out lumbering bombers.