X-59: NASA will test its groundbreaking 'quiet' supersonic aircraft in the US

While there have been some successes in the past, with the likes of the now long-retired Concorde, she was banned from conducting flights over land. Since then, on the whole, there have been few attempts to make the supersonic flight the norm for commercial airliners.

But, if means could be found to reduce the noise generated by these aircraft, especially over land, it could drastically shorten travel times. This is where aircraft like NASA's planned X-59 aircraft could prove revolutionary for air travel.

Fitted with something called Quiet Supersonic Technology (QueSST), this sonic boom-reduction technology is being developed to make supersonic flight over land a real possibility in the future.

The X-59 measures 94 feet (29 meters) in length and has a 29.5-foot wingspan (9 meters). Like the Concorde, the aircraft has a long, pointed nose cone that obstructs forward vision. This obstruction will be made up for by an improved flight vision system, which is most likely made up of 4K cameras.

The Concorde's 105–110 Perceived Level Decibels (PLdB) on the ground are much higher than the Lockheed Martin-designed aircraft's target of 75 PLdB. According to its designers, the boom produced by this aircraft shouldn't be any louder than the thump of a car door.