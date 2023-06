NASA has designated the aircraft to be built under the Sustainable Flight Demonstrator project, as its newest X plane.

Dubbed X-66A by the US Air Force, the aircraft will be built along with Boeing and will focus on achieving net-zero emissions from passenger aviation, in line with the White House's Climate Action Plan, a press release said.

The X-plane status is conferred on development programs that aim to revolutionize aircraft configurations. These aircraft are designed only for research purposes and are used to test designs and technologies. None of the X-planes have actually entered production or even served as a prototype. Instead, the technology ends up being adopted into other aircraft designs.