X now has a license for crypto payments and trading in the US

Elon Musk’s social media platform X now officially has a license for crypto payments and trading in the United States.

This is according to a report by The Crypto Times published Tuesday.

The cryptocurrency news outlet cited data displayed on NMLS as the source of the new information and said the license is called the Rhode Island Currency Transmitter License. Awarded to X on August 28, the license will give X permission to provide virtual asset related services and allow its many users to exchange cryptocurrencies on its famous platform.

This is not Musk’s first foray into crypto.

Musk has already ventured into crypto

In April of 2023, Twitter, which is now known as X, introduced an option to let its users buy stock, cryptocurrencies, and other financial assets through its app.