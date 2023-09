A research collaboration between scientists of some of the top institutions in the US has led to significant discoveries about reactivity inside lithium iron phosphate batteries, a press release said. Scientists mined X-ray images of the battery to learn about phenomena previously unseen by the human eye.

Lithium iron phosphate (LFP) offers multiple advantages, such as lower cost, better safety, and higher life cycle over conventional Li-ion batteries, making them attractive options for use in electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage solutions.

An electrode of the battery is made of many tiny particles, each about a micron (1/1,000th of a millimeter) in diameter and about 100 nanometers in thickness. The electrode is in contact with the electrolyte solution. When the battery discharges, lithium ions flow from the electrolyte into the LFP electrode in a process known as intercalation.