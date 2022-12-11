The Xaver 1000 was the radar that acted like Superman's 'X-ray vision'
In June 2022, we reported on a fantastic next-generation radar explicitly designed to "see" through walls. Designed and built by an Israeli firm called Camero-tech, the Xaver 1000 is a portable pulse-based UWB micro-power radar system.
It was built to help armed forces, law enforcement agencies, intelligence units, and first responders with unmatched operating capabilities for various functions, including search and rescue and urban kinetic operations.
The Xaver 1000 has its proprietary 3D 'Sense-Through-The-Wall' technology, enabling it to detect and see people or stationary objects behind walls and impediments. It also has an AI-based live target tracking system.
This is number 21 in Interesting Engineering's series showcasing the best innovations of 2022. Check back to discover more about groundbreaking AI, unique solar panels, new 3D printing methods, and much more.
Even whether targets are sitting, standing, or lying down, high-resolution photographs of live objects can be seen down to the level of individual body parts.
The targets don't have to be stationary for an extended period to be imaged, either!
The system requires relatively little training, and users can use it to determine the height of objects behind an obstacle and whether they are adults, children, or animals.
The 10.1-inch (25.7cm) touchscreen display of the Xaver 1000 has a simple user interface for easy interpretation. The display also features integrated data recording and playback for post-mission analysis, training, and debriefing.
The simple-to-use device offers exceptional situational awareness for users by providing the ability to adjust the 3D image's viewing angle. It offers the availability of 2D images in plain and side view and the ability to track a subject's motions over time.
The Xaver 1000 is relatively lightweight and easy to use
The Xaver 1000 is also relatively lightweight, weighing 34 pounds (15.5 kg). This means it can easily be transported by one person and deployed with relative ease.
Once deployed, the Xaver 1000 offers a broader field of view in azimuth and elevation than its predecessors, with a potential angle of 120° versus 80°. The Xaver 1000's range is also much improved, which has increased from 20 to 42 meters over its forerunners.
The Xaver 1000 can now penetrate the same common building materials as the other members of the Xaver family, including drywall, cement, plaster, brick, concrete, reinforced concrete, adobe, and reinforced concrete.
The technology satisfies all international standards for human exposure and is fully radiation-free. It is also designed to be easily upgraded over time.
This is unprecedented for most organizations interested in such a piece of technology, giving them an obvious operational edge and the capacity to, as they say, "see into the known."
And this is the Xaver 1000's unique selling point.
The Xaver 1000 is a crucial device for military, law enforcement, search and rescue teams, and intelligence units working in various scenarios, such as dangerous urban environments and catastrophe sites.
Incredible.
