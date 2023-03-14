Computer scientist from Yale scores Oscar wins for animation

Fizt2 is an animation simulator for modeling the physical characteristics of soft material like fabric as it moves, according to a Yale interview with Kim.

It's not Kim's first Oscar win, either. That was back in 2012 for Wavelet Turbulence, a program that helps create realistic fire and explosions in animation.

"When I got to college, at Cornell, I wanted to take computer graphics classes," Kim said. "Usually that is pushed off until later in the course sequence, but I was pretty keen to do it. I took it my sophomore year. They also had a graduate-level class, so I took that, too."

"This sort of led me, accidentally, to my first film industry job," Kim continued. "I applied for a summer internship at the special effects studio Rhythm & Hues, and because I had taken a graduate-level class, they mistook me for a Ph.D. student. My work ended up in the first Harry Potter movie."

After getting his Ph.D. at the University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill, Kim took some academic posts before becoming a senior research scientist at Pixar after his first oscar win. Kim eventually went on to join the faculty at Yale in 2019.

Merging art and science

There has long been a deep connection between art and science, with inventors and engineers like Leonardo da Vinci straddling the line between the two, so Kim's connection to 3D animation shouldn't be too much of a surprise.