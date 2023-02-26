You can repair Nokia’s latest phone by yourself

Replacing broken pieces

However, its outer shell and insides are quite unique. The handset comes with a recyclable plastic back which can be easily removed to replace broken pieces.

Using repair guides from hardware repair advocacy firm iFixit and a few tools, users can now replace several of the phone's features, including its back cover, battery, screen, and charging port.

Adam Ferguson, head of product marketing at HMD Global, told CNBC that fixing the new phone when it breaks would cost o,n average, 30 percent less than purchasing a new one.

In February of 2022, two long-awaited laws introduced into the House of Representatives finally let ordinary citizens fix their pricey tech items, instead of having to pay the manufacturer to do so or buy new ones.

One of the bills emphasized cars, but the other one focused on copyright restrictions for electronics, like iPhones. Until then, digital rights activists were forced to petition the Library of Congress several times per decade so people could repair their own equipment under exempted pretexts to the current law.

@NokiaMobile 🤝 @iFixitDE



We are super excited to announce our partnership with iFixit which allows you to fix your phone at home when you need to and keep your device for longer 🛠️



Learn more about our collaboration, here: https://t.co/GSmtdWysKO pic.twitter.com/wg5dl82FD2 — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) February 25, 2023

Meanwhile, smartphone companies everywhere are striving to make phones last for longer as complaints about a lack of sustainability have emerged with more prominence.

“As consumers increasingly demand more sustainable and longer-lasting devices, the ability to repair smartphones easily and affordably will become a key differentiator in the market,” told CNBC Ben Wood, lead analyst at CCS Insight.