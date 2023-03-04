Your favorite Star Trek captain Stewart has a new mission, end global trash crisis

"I look forward to partnering with Cana on their groundbreaking new initiatives, many of which remind me of advancements in technology that for some may have only been conceivable in the world of science fiction," said Stewart, who assumes Cana's new role of "Mission Ambassador effective immediately."

"It has been fascinating and encouraging to learn more from Cana about recent scientific breakthroughs that have made their vision for a sustainable future a reality, and I am delighted to join them in this endeavor."

Customers will be able to order this product, which eliminates the need for plastic, aluminum, or glass containers, later this year.

Every year, the beverage and bottling industries produce 2 trillion containers, the vast majority of which end up polluting the environment, including oceans and landfills, and releasing harmful microplastics.

Cana hopes to reduce waste by more than 90percent

Cana's Creator Studio enables users to easily, quickly, and affordably produce and distribute personalized beverages, similar to creating music in a digital studio.

Sir Patrick was ecstatic about Cana's groundbreaking initiatives, saying they reminded him of technological advances that were previously only imaginable in science fiction, claimed the company in the press release.