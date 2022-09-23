YouTuber builds DIY ionic thruster that actually works

This version of the technology actually made a vehicle fly. “Their design was brilliant,” said Bowles in his video. “And it included aspects of a decades-old device called an ionic lifter.”

This led Bowles to think about what could be a step beyond the iconic ionic filter design. “What is the evolution of ionic thrust?” he asked.

To answer that question, he built a multi-stage ionic thruster. Unlike a traditional fan or turbine, the device does not use moving parts to accelerate air. Instead, it uses specialized electrodes and whopping 40,000 volts.

“At its fundamental level ionic wind is actually pretty simple,” explains Bowles. ”It’s essentially air movement resulting from a DC electric field. With high enough voltages, a sharp positive electrode will ionize the surrounding air molecules.”

Those charged molecules are then repelled away and attracted to a wider ground electrode. In the process, they collide against other neutral air molecules and as such end up creating a flow of wind in that dedicated direction called electro hydrodynamic thrust.

“Or if you’re not a schmuck, you just call it ionic wind,” added Bowles.

This whole process can be taken to the next level through ionic lifters. When a high DC voltage is applied to these filters, usually from a big external power source, air flows down from a thin suspended wire towards the grounded metal body. This, in turn, causes lift.