STEM concepts aren’t the easiest to grasp, especially for children. So, YouTube channels jumped at the opportunity to bridge this gap, with channels such as Veritasium, MinutePhysics, and The Slow Mo Guys being particularly successful.

While these focus more on the scientific and educational side of things, “The Q,” a YouTube channel created by Sergii Gordieiev, renders content that is educational and even more entertaining.

With videos such as “Insane Airless Tires” and “Just a Normal Bike Math: 0.5 х 2 = 1 Wheel,” it is no surprise that “the Q” has amassed over 13 million subscribers and several hundred million views.

A month ago, the channel released a video of a novel cycle: one with square wheels. Before you wonder how the rider could pedal such a cycle, the design takes inspiration from military tanks, with treads housed in square wheels.