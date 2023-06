Mechanical engineer, James Burton was inspired to create a better, walking version of the All Terrain Armored Transport (AT-AT) toy from the original Star Wars trilogy.

AT-ATs where hugely popular toys with fans of the early Star Wars movies, with officially-licensed Lego AT-AT kits on sale for nearly US$850.

In the film franchise, the fictional AT-ATs formed part of the Imperial forces, the army of the Galactic Empire, a democratic federal union that spread across light-years of space, according to Star Wars fandom.

The iconic series of movies has long been recognized for its special effects, and credit for these effects has been attributed to ILM (Industrial Light & Magic) team, who was responsible for many of the imaginative fictional technology showcased in the films, including the colossal AT-AT walkers that wandered ominously across the icy expanses of the planet Hoth in The Empire Strikes Back.