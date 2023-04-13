YouTuber restored old car phone using Bluetooth

Software engineer Jeff Lau, also known as UselessPickles, restored the car phone of his 1993 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 to full functionality using a custom Bluetooth adapter. The vehicle came with an optional "DiamondTel" handset and hands-free system, but it was rendered inoperable by the discontinuation of analog "AMPS" cell service in the United States in 2008.

After three years of hard work, Lau engineered the adapter to piggyback between the stock phone transceiver and the hands-free control unit located under the trunk carpet. This enabled Lau to connect to modern cell networks with his 1993 car phone. The stock handset, when paired with a smartphone, displays the name of the paired device and the signal strength of the smartphone's network.

But that's not all. In this case, the car's hands-free microphone feeds the smartphone voice commands to Apple's Siri. The result is a fully functional 1993 car phone with all the features of a 2023 hands-free system, minus the distraction of a touchscreen.

This is an impressive feat of technology and a testament to Lau's engineering skills. Although it is unlikely to soon become a widespread trend due to the lengthy development time and low take rate of car phones in their day, it is inspiring to see that bringing car phones back is possible. Maybe someone out there will take the idea and run with it, and we'll see more retro car phones on the road in the future.