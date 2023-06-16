YuMi the autonomous robot is helping to reverse deforestation in the Amazon

ABB Robotics has partnered with U.S. non-profit organization Junglekeepers to allow the firm’s robot called YuMi to help the organization with the reforestation of the Amazon. The new machine is automating planting tasks in a jungle laboratory, speeding the process and allowing Junglekeepers’ volunteers to focus their valuable time and resources on more impactful work.

This is according to a press release by ABB published on Tuesday.

“ABB’s collaboration with Junglekeepers demonstrates how robotics and Cloud technology can play a central role in fighting deforestation as one of the major contributors to climate change,” said Sami Atiya, President of ABB Robotics and Discrete Automation.