This zero-emission cruise ship will be co-piloted by AI and powered by solar sails

Hurtigruten Norway, a company with a 130-year history of transporting cargo and passengers at sea, has unveiled its first zero-emission cruise ship concept. Called "Sea Zero", the plans for the cruise ship were revealed in March last year, and now we have the first glimpse of what the company plans to build.

Maritime transport is one of the challenges that electrification is yet to solve. Battery-operated ships have limited ranges and carrying capacities and are not cut out for the long haul.

Cruise ships are a different beast, carrying many passengers and going over the top to cater to their comforts. So, a zero-emission cruise ship is a mighty challenge, and Hurtigruten (Norwegian for 'the Fast Route') is pushing the boundaries when it plans to build it before the end of the decade.